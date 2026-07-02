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Previous
Photo 483
Piece of street art from Southampton st..
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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ByBri
ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 250 D
Taken
2nd July 2026 5:08pm
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graffiti
,
street-art
Christine Sztukowski
ace
very captivating
July 2nd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful mural
July 2nd, 2026
JeanM
WOW!
July 2nd, 2026
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