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Photo 485
Grey Heron
Spotted, Grand Union Canal, South Wigston Leicester..
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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ByBri
ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Canon EOS 250D
Taken
4th July 2026 1:55pm
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wildlife
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canal
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waterways
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grey-heron
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waterside-birds
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