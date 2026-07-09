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Previous
Photo 490
A hen Oyster Catch sitting on her nest and her partner doing his best to distract me..(I kept my distance, so as not too disturb the hen from her nest)..
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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ByBri
ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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