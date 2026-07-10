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Street Player by bricam
Photo 491

Street Player

He was sat in the shade, playing his music. Hunstanton town centre..
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

ByBri

ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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Corinne C ace
A nice summer scene. I love the flower arrangement and the elephant
July 11th, 2026  
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