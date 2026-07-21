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Photo 502
Greater scaup
Seen on Snettisham lakes...
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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ByBri
ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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365
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Canon EOS 250D
Taken
30th May 2026 4:04pm
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