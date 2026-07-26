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Previous
Photo 507
Sweet Pea..
I have started going to a watercolour workshop, this is our first project, which we started in group and finished at home. I'm pretty pleased with it as watercolour is my nemesis, and I am relieved to have finished it with out any disasters..
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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ByBri
ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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365
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SM-A725F
Taken
26th July 2026 10:13am
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sweetpea
JackieR
ace
So delicate and pretty. Well done
July 26th, 2026
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