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Watersport's Snettisham beach.. by bricam
Photo 510

Watersport's Snettisham beach..

It looked refreshing out-there, we had 35 mile an hour winds, plus gusts. I on the other-hand I was sat on the beach enjoying 27/29 degree's and a cooling breeze..
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

ByBri

ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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