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North Lock-Frog Island by bricam
Photo 511

North Lock-Frog Island

Street art found canal side in the centre of Leicester.. I like it, but I'm not sure what it is supposed to mean..
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

ByBri

ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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