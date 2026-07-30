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Photo 511
North Lock-Frog Island
Street art found canal side in the centre of Leicester.. I like it, but I'm not sure what it is supposed to mean..
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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ByBri
ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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365
Taken
30th July 2026 3:09pm
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graffiti
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