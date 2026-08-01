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Previous
Photo 513
Goldfinch
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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ByBri
ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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Photo Details
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3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 250D
Taken
1st August 2026 11:01am
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wildlife
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goldfinch
,
wild-birds
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful goldfinch capture fav!
August 1st, 2026
Hazel
ace
Such a fabulous capture of the goldfinch!
August 1st, 2026
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