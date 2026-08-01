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Goldfinch by bricam
Photo 513

Goldfinch

1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

ByBri

ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful goldfinch capture fav!
August 1st, 2026  
Hazel ace
Such a fabulous capture of the goldfinch!
August 1st, 2026  
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