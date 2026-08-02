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Previous
Photo 514
Water Lily's
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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ByBri
ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
542
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 250D
Taken
31st July 2026 4:32pm
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canal
,
waterways
,
ware-lily's
Corinne C
ace
Delightful
August 2nd, 2026
ByBri
ace
@corinnec
Thank you for the fav..
August 2nd, 2026
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