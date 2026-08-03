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by bricam
Photo 515

The church yard,Blaby All Saints..
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

ByBri

ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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Barb ace
Great pov! Works well in monochrome!
August 3rd, 2026  
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