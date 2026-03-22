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A face in my glass
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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ByBri
ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
386
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32
followers
25
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Camera
SM-A725F
Taken
22nd March 2026 2:19pm
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dougie
Have you had a few too many?
March 24th, 2026
dougie
It's got a head on it.
March 24th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
time to stop when you drink looks back at you lol
March 24th, 2026
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