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The original of the shot I posted in my main album before I tinkered with it. I couldn't decide between the two, so I have posted both..
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

ByBri

ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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Corinne C ace
A. nice find and a great composition
April 20th, 2026  
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