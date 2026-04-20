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The original of the shot I posted in my main album before I tinkered with it. I couldn't decide between the two, so I have posted both..
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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ByBri
ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
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20th April 2026 10:06am
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bicycle
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shop-bike
Corinne C
ace
A. nice find and a great composition
April 20th, 2026
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