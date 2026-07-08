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Kings Lynn Quay..
I couldn't decide whether to black and white not, I like this in B&W, but the the ship..
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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ByBri
ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
513
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Canon EOS 250D
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7th July 2026 1:21pm
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black&white
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buoys
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