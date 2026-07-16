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23 / 365
Quirky house..
Finished Quirky house watercolour, out lined and posted 5/7/26..
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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ByBri
ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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SM-A725F
Taken
16th July 2026 2:57pm
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watercolour
Hazel
ace
I’ll take the purple - please! Love it!
July 16th, 2026
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