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Quirky house.. by bricam
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Quirky house..

Finished Quirky house watercolour, out lined and posted 5/7/26..
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

ByBri

ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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Hazel ace
I’ll take the purple - please! Love it!
July 16th, 2026  
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