Photo 3058
Maddies new dress..
Mrs BM found this in Debenhams for a knock down price and Maddi just loves it, I think she will be taking it on holiday.
Shooting tonight just my new air rifle not the rim-fire rifles.
5th February 2016
5th Feb 16
Black Country Man
@brickmaker
Born 1952, Apprentice trained in engineering, worked most my life in the Brick Industry, now unemployed since September 2012 when I shut my Little Brickworks,...
Tags
dress
,
maddie
