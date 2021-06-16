Previous
Bridgnorth Cliff Railway.... by brickmaker
Photo 3062

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway....

Looking up the Seven Vally with the Car of the Cliff Railway.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Black Country Man

@brickmaker
Born 1952, Apprentice trained in engineering, worked most my life in the Brick Industry, now unemployed since September 2012 when I shut my Little Brickworks,...
