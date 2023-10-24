Previous
Next
I'm keeping an eye on you! by brig23
22 / 365

I'm keeping an eye on you!

Parakeet outside my bedroom window.
24th October 2023 24th Oct 23

Judy

@brig23
Creating memories to look back upon and cherish 💖
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful bird! Such wonderful colors!
October 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise