Refreshments by brig23
Refreshments

A journey which normally takes one and half hours ended up being four!! Road works 😔
Drove into a service station and bought coffee and sausage rolls to enjoy whilst rejoining the traffic at a standstill.
28th October 2023

Judy

@brig23
Creating memories to look back upon and cherish 💖
