27 / 365
All together Now
St Luke's Bombed out Church, Liverpool, is home to a commemorative sculpture (All Together Now) by Andy Edwards.
It pays respect to the soldiers of WW1 (1914-1918) honouring the famous 'Christmas Truce'.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Judy
@brig23
Creating memories to look back upon and cherish 💖
