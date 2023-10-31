Previous
All together Now by brig23
27 / 365

All together Now

St Luke's Bombed out Church, Liverpool, is home to a commemorative sculpture (All Together Now) by Andy Edwards.
It pays respect to the soldiers of WW1 (1914-1918) honouring the famous 'Christmas Truce'.
