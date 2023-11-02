Previous
New Coffee reusable mug by brig23
New Coffee reusable mug

After a long journey home - sipping coffee my new reusable mug kept me going 😊
2nd November 2023

Judy

@brig23
Creating memories to look back upon and cherish 💖
