Bog Garden by brig23
23 / 365

Bog Garden

My local park has various Conservation areas - this is one of them - a bog garden.

In the Spring and Summer months - I like to sit on the bench (in the photo) with a travel mug of coffee and a book to read.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Judy

@brig23
Creating memories to look back upon and cherish 💖
