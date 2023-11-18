Sign up
Previous
23 / 365
Bog Garden
My local park has various Conservation areas - this is one of them - a bog garden.
In the Spring and Summer months - I like to sit on the bench (in the photo) with a travel mug of coffee and a book to read.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Judy
@brig23
Creating memories to look back upon and cherish 💖
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ANY-NX1
Taken
18th November 2023 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
