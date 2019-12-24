Previous
Boat in a canal by brigette
Photo 1391

Boat in a canal

December was a bit of a write off in terms of photography - so I'm just going with it.
Here is a filler from 2011. No prizes for guessing the location!
Brigette

Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Aww I was really hoping for a prize. This is so dramatic! Just a great b&w
December 24th, 2019  
@mzzhope thanks Hope
Well I’ve just made meringues and shortbread for Christmas
I’ll send them over 😂🎄
December 24th, 2019  
