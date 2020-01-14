Sign up
Photo 1404
Summer
The Pohutakawa is New Zealand's summer tree with its glorious distinctive festive red flowers. They scream summer.. holidays.. Christmas.. beach weather .....
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th December 2019 3:52pm
Tags
tree
,
red
,
flower
,
native
,
summer
,
new zealand
