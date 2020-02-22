Previous
Next
Ode to Marguerita by brigette
Photo 1435

Ode to Marguerita

Marguerita McErlean, my beloved Grandmother. Cake fork and spoon with one of her embroidered cloths.. (which she had a tendency to 'repair' with mixed results - as can be seen in this photo.)
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monique ace
Lovely stillife, beautiful tribute☺️👍
February 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise