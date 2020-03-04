Previous
Gold and cupids by brigette
Photo 1449

Gold and cupids

Nothing screams yellow like gold! as scene in Granada's Basilica of San Juan de Dios
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Graeme Stevens ace
Oh the opulence...among other things...
March 4th, 2020  
Brigette ace
@graemestevens honestly - never seen anything like the Spanish Churches .. So. Much. Gold.
March 4th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
@brigette I hear ya...I always preferred (what seems like) the massive scale and austerity of the Italian churches by comparison.
March 4th, 2020  
Brigette ace
@graemestevens totally different aesthetic
March 4th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
@brigette Most definitely...I'm not one for bling though, so.... ;)
March 4th, 2020  
