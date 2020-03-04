Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1449
Gold and cupids
Nothing screams yellow like gold! as scene in Granada's Basilica of San Juan de Dios
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
5
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
1629
photos
123
followers
86
following
396% complete
View this month »
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
5
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
21st September 2018 8:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
cathedral
,
gold
,
architecture
,
travel
,
spain
,
andalucia
,
granada
,
rainbow2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Oh the opulence...among other things...
March 4th, 2020
Brigette
ace
@graemestevens
honestly - never seen anything like the Spanish Churches .. So. Much. Gold.
March 4th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
@brigette
I hear ya...I always preferred (what seems like) the massive scale and austerity of the Italian churches by comparison.
March 4th, 2020
Brigette
ace
@graemestevens
totally different aesthetic
March 4th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
@brigette
Most definitely...I'm not one for bling though, so.... ;)
March 4th, 2020
