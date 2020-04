Cook the books

My favourite cookbooks. Actually the Martha Stewart hasn't had an outing for years.. but it still has great recipes. Anything Yotam Ottolenghi goes without saying - he is my go too for inspiration. Claudia Roden is brilliant.. The Moosewood I've had forever.. and then there's the good old Edmonds cookbook which no self respecting NZ household should be without!! The Hummingbird Cookbook has AMAZING sweet stuff...