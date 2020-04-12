Sign up
Photo 1487
Pietà
Regardless of your religious beliefs - there is no question in my mind the beauty of Michangelo's masterpiece. From the archives.
Happy Easter friends x
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
1674
photos
126
followers
84
following
407% complete
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
11th June 2011 4:33am
easter
italy
rome
basilica
vatican
pieta
Graeme Stevens
ace
A masterpiece is a masterpiece...Happy Easter to you to, stay safe :)
April 11th, 2020
