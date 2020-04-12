Previous
Next
Pietà by brigette
Photo 1487

Pietà

Regardless of your religious beliefs - there is no question in my mind the beauty of Michangelo's masterpiece. From the archives.
Happy Easter friends x
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
A masterpiece is a masterpiece...Happy Easter to you to, stay safe :)
April 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise