Marae by brigette
Photo 1504

Marae

Today I went to our campus clinic to get my ‘flu injection. I paused for a moment at our beautiful marae
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Graeme Stevens ace
That is a beautiful example....the jab for me tomorrow but I have nothing like this to look at while I wait.
April 30th, 2020  
Brigette ace
@graemestevens it’s stunning- most beautiful architecture and follows traditional building techniques in that the carvings inside hold the building up .. rather than just being decorative
April 30th, 2020  
Nicole Campbell ace
That is a beautiful building.
April 30th, 2020  
