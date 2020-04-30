Sign up
Photo 1504
Marae
Today I went to our campus clinic to get my ‘flu injection. I paused for a moment at our beautiful marae
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
3
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
1691
photos
128
followers
85
following
412% complete
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
🐝 365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
30th April 2020 1:38pm
Graeme Stevens
ace
That is a beautiful example....the jab for me tomorrow but I have nothing like this to look at while I wait.
April 30th, 2020
Brigette
ace
@graemestevens
it’s stunning- most beautiful architecture and follows traditional building techniques in that the carvings inside hold the building up .. rather than just being decorative
April 30th, 2020
Nicole Campbell
ace
That is a beautiful building.
April 30th, 2020
