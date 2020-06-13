Previous
Mama by brigette
Mama

Happy birthday to this wonderful human being.
We didn't think she'd make it passed 78 with so many health issues. 85 years old today!
Brigette

Kaylynn
She’s beautiful.
June 12th, 2020  
FBailey ace
I hope she's had a lovely day, with many more birthdays ahead :)
June 12th, 2020  
