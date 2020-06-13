Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1524
Mama
Happy birthday to this wonderful human being.
We didn't think she'd make it passed 78 with so many health issues. 85 years old today!
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
2
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
1711
photos
129
followers
85
following
6
2
🐝 365
NIKON D90
29th July 2018 12:57pm
birthday
,
love
,
mother
,
mama
,
mum
,
aroha
Kaylynn
She’s beautiful.
June 12th, 2020
FBailey
ace
I hope she's had a lovely day, with many more birthdays ahead :)
June 12th, 2020
