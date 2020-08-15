Previous
spring bliss by brigette
Photo 1555

spring bliss

where did 2 weeks go? Almost spring time. We are in two weeks L3 lockdown in Auckland .. so may as well enjoy the garden pleasures
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
