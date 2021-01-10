Previous
Road to Kaitarakihi by brigette
Photo 1592

Road to Kaitarakihi

My little local beach is a hidden gem... shame it was overcast though
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
436% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
January 10th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
A gravel road - you know you are in the wild!
January 10th, 2021  
Graeme Stevens ace
I do love our NZ "bush"
January 10th, 2021  
