Photo 1709
Whero O Te Rangi Bailey
Kevin Ledo is a street and fine art - artist from Montreal known for his beautiful art works around the globe.
click the link below for a short read about the background of this beautiful art work in Christchurch.
https://streetartnews.net/2018/01/kevin-ledo-christchurch-new-zealand.html
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th May 2021 11:43am
art
,
street art
,
christchurch
,
new zealand
,
maori
,
fine art
,
moko
,
wahine
,
whaea
Diana
ace
What a stunning work of art, thanks for the link which I will check out later.
June 3rd, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
So nice to see what's on in Christchurch... thanks!
June 3rd, 2021
