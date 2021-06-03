Previous
Whero O Te Rangi Bailey by brigette
Whero O Te Rangi Bailey

Kevin Ledo is a street and fine art - artist from Montreal known for his beautiful art works around the globe.

click the link below for a short read about the background of this beautiful art work in Christchurch.
https://streetartnews.net/2018/01/kevin-ledo-christchurch-new-zealand.html
Brigette

Diana ace
What a stunning work of art, thanks for the link which I will check out later.
June 3rd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
So nice to see what's on in Christchurch... thanks!
June 3rd, 2021  
