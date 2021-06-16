Previous
Trastevere Rome by brigette
Photo 1716

Trastevere Rome

This time 10 years ago I was in Rome. I love a good washing shot and Italy never disappoints.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4!
