Photo 1716
Trastevere Rome
This time 10 years ago I was in Rome. I love a good washing shot and Italy never disappoints.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
1908
photos
131
followers
85
following
470% complete
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
🐝 365
Camera
Canon DIGITAL IXUS 90 IS
Taken
13th June 2011 8:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
washing
,
travel
,
rome
,
trastevere
