Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Next
Photo 1738
Spring in winter
same magnolia tree - different bud
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
4
1
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
1931
photos
131
followers
87
following
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
161
1738
Views
13
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th July 2021 2:53pm
Tags
tree
,
flower
,
winter
,
spring
,
bud
,
bokeh
,
seasons
,
magnolia
julia
ace
Magnolia's are so photogenic.. lovely bokeh..
July 28th, 2021
Brigette
ace
@julzmaioro
they are!! I should have done the whole month and that would have sorted my lack of inspiration!!!
July 28th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and bokeh, love the muted tones.
July 28th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
superb capture
July 28th, 2021
