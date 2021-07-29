Previous
Next
Spring in winter by brigette
Photo 1738

Spring in winter

same magnolia tree - different bud
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
476% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Magnolia's are so photogenic.. lovely bokeh..
July 28th, 2021  
Brigette ace
@julzmaioro they are!! I should have done the whole month and that would have sorted my lack of inspiration!!!
July 28th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and bokeh, love the muted tones.
July 28th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
superb capture
July 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise