World Wide Minute by brigette
Photo 1889

World Wide Minute

This years them is Love letter to Ukraine - I've not really hit the theme here - but surely a summer flower bud is a symbol of hope and peace ....
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Brigette

Diana ace
A wonderful capture and great b/w.
March 15th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Any flower is good for peace now!
March 15th, 2022  
