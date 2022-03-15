Sign up
Photo 1889
World Wide Minute
This years them is Love letter to Ukraine - I've not really hit the theme here - but surely a summer flower bud is a symbol of hope and peace ....
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
wwm2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture and great b/w.
March 15th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Any flower is good for peace now!
March 15th, 2022
