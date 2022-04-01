Previous
Shadow Dancing by brigette
Shadow Dancing

Life's been full on. Started a new job this week and am studying part time.. Lets see how April goes. I spotted this in on a lunch time walk today

And why not this for the Song Title challenge - Shadow Dancing - Andy Gibb! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-IR_MaSozc .. because I can!
1st April 2022

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
