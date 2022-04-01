Sign up
Photo 1891
Shadow Dancing
Life's been full on. Started a new job this week and am studying part time.. Lets see how April goes. I spotted this in on a lunch time walk today
And why not this for the Song Title challenge - Shadow Dancing - Andy Gibb!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-IR_MaSozc
.. because I can!
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2090
photos
131
followers
82
following
518% complete
View this month »
nature
shadow
pavement
song
shapes
shadow play
songtitle-84
eotb-142
