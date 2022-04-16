Sign up
Photo 1894
Installation
I have to confess I’m not a huge fan of installation art… I often just don’t get it 😬🤷🏻♀️
This by Yona Lee - South Korean New Zealand artist- Titled 5 Rooms… this being one…
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Tags
art
,
installation
Annie D
ace
I hear you :)
April 16th, 2022
