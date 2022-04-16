Previous
Next
Installation by brigette
Photo 1894

Installation

I have to confess I’m not a huge fan of installation art… I often just don’t get it 😬🤷🏻‍♀️
This by Yona Lee - South Korean New Zealand artist- Titled 5 Rooms… this being one…
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
518% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
I hear you :)
April 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise