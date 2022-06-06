Previous
Three Turkish egg cups by brigette
Photo 1932

Three Turkish egg cups

For the mundane egg-cup challenge. Egg cups purchased in Turkey c1991 (along with a number of other random homewares!)
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Brigette

