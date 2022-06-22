Sign up
Photo 1944
The White Lady
Is an Auckland icon and institution!! It’s parked itself on Queen street for years - feeding those who wander out of the city’s nightclubs hungry since forever!!
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
