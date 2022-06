Matariki

Matariki is te reo Māori name for a cluster of stars also called Pleiades, that rise in midwinter and for many iwi it heralds the start of the Māori New Year. Today is the first time that Matariki has been marked with a public holiday in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

This street art in downtown Auckland, by Shane Cotton, celebrated artist. Not specifically matariki related…but connected by traditional Maori design.