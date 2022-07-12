Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1955
magnolia
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2154
photos
128
followers
83
following
535% complete
View this month »
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
10th July 2022 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
flower
,
winter
,
spring
,
magnolia
Diana
ace
Lovely composition and capture, love how you framed this beautiful bloom.
July 12th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Lovely shades of pink and very good placement with the contrasting textures!
July 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close