Photo 1957
Once was a pain au chocolat
My niece is about to launch an online patisserie business.
Yesterday I picked up some croissants and pain au chocolat from the test kitchen.
Soooooo good 😋
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2156
photos
127
followers
81
following
Tags
food photography
,
patisserie
,
foodie
,
poole
,
pain au chocolat
,
foodphotography
,
sixws-132
,
poole china
Annie D
ace
Yummo! Great photo of what's left
July 31st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Does your neice ship to Canada? 😆 Looks divine.
July 31st, 2022
