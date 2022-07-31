Previous
Once was a pain au chocolat
Photo 1957

Once was a pain au chocolat

My niece is about to launch an online patisserie business.
Yesterday I picked up some croissants and pain au chocolat from the test kitchen.
Soooooo good 😋
31st July 2022

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Annie D
Yummo! Great photo of what's left
July 31st, 2022  
LManning (Laura)
Does your neice ship to Canada? 😆 Looks divine.
July 31st, 2022  
