Photo 1959
Pink flower
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
3
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2158
photos
127
followers
81
following
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
31st July 2022 3:26pm
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
petals
,
raindrops
Diana
ace
such a gorgeous colour and frame filler!
August 3rd, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how sweet this is
August 3rd, 2022
Wylie
ace
a gorgeous camellia. Lucky something flowers in Winter!
August 3rd, 2022
