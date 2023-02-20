Previous
Next
Hay bales by brigette
Photo 1989

Hay bales

A typical sight in rural NZ. These on the drive to Haihei in Coromandel
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
I like taking photos of these hay bales when they are still in the paddocks too - can look pretty cool.
February 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot.
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise