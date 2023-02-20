Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1989
Hay bales
A typical sight in rural NZ. These on the drive to Haihei in Coromandel
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2195
photos
110
followers
74
following
546% complete
View this month »
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd February 2021 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
for2023
,
bee23
,
forbee23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I like taking photos of these hay bales when they are still in the paddocks too - can look pretty cool.
February 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot.
February 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close