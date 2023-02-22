Sign up
Photo 1990
Horizon
I liked this beautifully structured driftwood as it rose out of the misty sea one morning
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
30th June 2018 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
nature
,
reflection
,
water
,
landscape
,
minimalist
,
minimal
,
for2023
,
bee23
,
forbee23
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's quite surreal. A new 'Nessie' perhaps?
February 22nd, 2023
