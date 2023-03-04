Previous
Next
Echinacea by brigette
Photo 2001

Echinacea

I've tried to grow these from seed with no success. I spotted these in my local garden centre. I love them so much. I also want to get some for our sensory garden at work - but individually as potted flowers they are quite expensive
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
548% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise