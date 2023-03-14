Previous
Dahlia by brigette
Photo 2011

Dahlia

Another bloom from last week's cafe bouquet.
For Rainbow month - orange
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
550% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how stunning!
March 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
such a gorgeous flower perfectly captured.
March 13th, 2023  
