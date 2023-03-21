Previous
Washing by brigette
Photo 2018

Washing

Usually I prefer my washing photos to be in black and white. But its rainbow month so...
21st March 2023

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
552% complete

Diana ace
So glad you posted it in colour, fabulous colour combination.
March 20th, 2023  
