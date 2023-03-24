Previous
Blue mosaic tiles by brigette
Photo 2021

Blue mosaic tiles

Another image from the gorgeous Alcázar de Sevilla
24th March 2023

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
553% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
So stunning, wonderful patterns and repetitions.
March 23rd, 2023  
